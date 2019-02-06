Fire evacuees: 'It's been a nightmare'
Video

Ocado Andover fire: Residents evacuated from homes

Residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to a large fire at a warehouse in Andover have spoken of the ordeal.

A 500m "exclusion zone" has been set up as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze, which broke out on the Ocado site Tuesday morning.

