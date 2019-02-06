Fire sweeps through Ocado's robotic Andover warehouse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fire sweeps through Ocado's Andover warehouse

A huge fire has swept through an Ocado warehouse in Andover.

At its height 200 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which began at the in the robot-run site on the Walworth Industrial Estate at 02:44 GMT on Tuesday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said four of its firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Nearby residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

  • 06 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Will warehouse packing robot cost jobs?