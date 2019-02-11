Sexting: 'I felt like I was in a zoo'

Media player
Hampshire sexting victim felt 'like an animal in a zoo'
When she was 14 years old Megan was tricked into sending a naked photo of herself over social media. After suffering from abuse as a result she now works with the police to help officers deal with similar incidents and warn others of the dangers.
11 Feb 2019
