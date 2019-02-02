Care abuse victim's 'evening beatings'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winton House abuse victim's 'evening beatings'
A former pupil of a care home for boys says he suffered regular evening beatings during his time there.
Dale Hooper is one of 30 boys who claim they were physically and sexually abused during the 1970s and 1980s at Winton House, in Winchester.
Hampshire Constabulary looked into the claims but decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute.
Mr Hooper and other victims also launched a civil case against Hampshire County Council but this too was dropped because it was too costly.
However, he says that should not deter others from speaking out.
-
02 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-47095421/winton-house-abuse-victim-s-evening-beatingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window