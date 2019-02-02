Care abuse victim's 'evening beatings'

Video

A former pupil of a care home for boys says he suffered regular evening beatings during his time there.

Dale Hooper is one of 30 boys who claim they were physically and sexually abused during the 1970s and 1980s at Winton House, in Winchester.

Hampshire Constabulary looked into the claims but decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

Mr Hooper and other victims also launched a civil case against Hampshire County Council but this too was dropped because it was too costly.

However, he says that should not deter others from speaking out.