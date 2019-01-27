Video

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham has called for fewer animals to be allowed to roam the New Forest.

He claims if nothing is done the national park will be left "bereft of life" due to overgrazing.

Natural England said it has spent the past six years assessing the habitats and "it would not be possible or desirable to set a target number" of animals.

See more on Inside Out on BBC One in the south of England on Monday 28 January at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer here.