Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Packham says overgrazing is killing the New Forest
TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham has called for fewer animals to be allowed to roam the New Forest.
He claims if nothing is done the national park will be left "bereft of life" due to overgrazing.
Natural England said it has spent the past six years assessing the habitats and "it would not be possible or desirable to set a target number" of animals.
See more on Inside Out on BBC One in the south of England on Monday 28 January at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer here.
-
27 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-46960372/chris-packham-says-overgrazing-is-killing-the-new-forestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window