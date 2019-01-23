'I prefer a steam engine to an iPhone'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The millennial who prefers a Victorian steam engine to an iPhone
While many people his age are staring at a screen, Jake Piner has swapped social media for steam power.
The 23-year-old trainee engineer cleans, stokes and runs the 150-year-old steam engine himself, and says it's like an addiction.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-46953672/the-millennial-who-prefers-a-victorian-steam-engine-to-an-iphoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window