'I prefer a steam engine to an iPhone'
The millennial who prefers a Victorian steam engine to an iPhone

While many people his age are staring at a screen, Jake Piner has swapped social media for steam power.

The 23-year-old trainee engineer cleans, stokes and runs the 150-year-old steam engine himself, and says it's like an addiction.

  • 23 Jan 2019