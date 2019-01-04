Video

A teacher has told the BBC she considered driving her car into a tree to avoid going back to the classroom.

The woman, who is based in Hampshire but did not want to be named, said she wanted to speak out to raise awareness about the levels of stress in the profession.

Over two-thirds of teachers say their job has adversely affected their mental health, according to the Educational Support Partnership charity.

As teachers prepare to head back to the classroom after the Christmas holidays, the National Education Union has described the situation as "an epidemic of stress".

The Department for Education said it was considering a whole range of issues as part of its teacher recruitment and retention strategy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line.