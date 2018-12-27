Video

Searches have been carried out after the body of a man was found in the wreckage of a house that was destroyed in an explosion.

Witnesses have spoken of their shock at the scene in Andover, Hampshire, after the blast at about 02:30 GMT.

Emergency services have searched through the rubble and a number of other properties have been evacuated.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) has confirmed other occupants had been accounted for.