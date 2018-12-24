Media player
Single mum's letter was to 'encourage struggling parents'
Single mum Jenni Lee posted about her experiences on Facebook in a bid to encourage other parents who're struggling.
"I wanted people to know that there are other people that understand, to let them know that they are not alone."
Jenni, from Portsmouth has four children who are now 12, 15, 16 and 21.
She says life is a little a bit easier for her now: "But everything I wrote, I have experienced."
Video journalist: Emily Ford
24 Dec 2018
