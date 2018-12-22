Media player
How do you make your Christmas dinner Insta-ready?
Are you worried about your meat being dry? Scared of burning the potatoes? Baffled by Brussels? With only days until Christmas the stress levels are rising.
Masterchef quarter-finalist Alex Parker, now an Instagram foodie blogger with more than 12,000 followers, has given us his top tips on creating an Instagram-worthy dish to impress your guests - and your followers - this Christmas.
Video journalist: James Warwick
22 Dec 2018
