Video

Aspiring young actors are being given a hand to get their "show on the road" by a star.

The actor Hugh Bonneville, famous for Paddington and Downton Abbey, is working with the National Youth Theatre to launch the Auditions Access Fund.

Grants will pay for free workshops and help with the cost of attending auditions.

The scheme will start in 2019 and will see the NYT visit 30 schools and youth centres in the UK which have lost drama provision - including Southampton, Ebbsfleet in Kent, Leeds and Liskeard in Cornwall.

Video journalist: Emily Ford