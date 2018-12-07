Video

A campaign to raise money for a four-year-old girl with cerebral palsy has been boosted by a Christmas light and sound display.

Damon Vincent has transformed his home in Portsmouth into a musical lights extravaganza to help collect funds for an operation for the daughter of a family friend.

Malaya Rose's family is hoping to raise £42,000 for an operation.

The light and sound show, which features songs by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Mariah Carey, has attracted large crowds.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton