How one man survived a B17 Flying Fortress crash
In 1945, three days before VE Day, an American B17 Flying Fortress with a crew of seven men crashed on the estate of Highclere Castle in Hampshire - the setting for the blockbuster TV series Downton Abbey.
Years later Len Nitti took his family back to the site where six of his friends lost their lives.
Video Journalist: Adam Paylor
02 Dec 2018
