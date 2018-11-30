Video

A Christmas Grotto for pet dogs and their owners has opened its doors for a special event in Hayling Island, Hampshire.

More than 30 dogs were greeted by Santa at the one-off event and given a toy if they had been good.

The dogs were also able to explore the Gingerbread Factory, listen to stories at Lenny the Elf's house and ride on Santa's magical train.

Video journalists: Samantha Everett & Marcus Gaines