Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Santa Paws Grotto opens in Hayling Island
A Christmas Grotto for pet dogs and their owners has opened its doors for a special event in Hayling Island, Hampshire.
More than 30 dogs were greeted by Santa at the one-off event and given a toy if they had been good.
The dogs were also able to explore the Gingerbread Factory, listen to stories at Lenny the Elf's house and ride on Santa's magical train.
Video journalists: Samantha Everett & Marcus Gaines
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-46373841/santa-paws-grotto-opens-in-hayling-islandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window