Birthday cards for when I'm not here

For any parent the prospect of not living to see your children grow up is heartbreaking.

That's the situation for Joe Hammond, from West Meon in Hampshire, who has motor neurone disease.

It's a life-shortening illness and there's no cure. It can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe.

So Joe wants to leave a unique legacy for his sons - writing birthday cards for them for when he's no longer there.