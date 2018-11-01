'Make-up helped me stop feeling fat'
Southampton make-up artist says his work changed his life

Make-up artist Ryan Payne says his life was changed when he started creating elaborate looks and posting them online.

The 23-year-old from Southampton said as he grew up he became more comfortable in his own skin.

He would like people to see his make-up as works of art.

  • 01 Nov 2018
