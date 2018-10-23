Video

A yacht which sank after being struck by a car ferry approaching Cowes Harbour in thick fog has been recovered.

Greylag, a Contessa 32 yacht, was hit by the Red Funnel ferry early on Sunday morning before it ran aground leaving passengers stranded for several hours.

The yacht's owner Nigel Minchin is asking for the ferry company to cover the full replacement cost of his craft, which he put at up to £200,000.

Red Funnel said it was talking to its insurers.