Video

It weighs over 1,000kg and will soon be heading to London to be put on display.

A pumpkin that was grown by twin brothers from Lymington in the New Forest weighed in as the heaviest ever grown indoors in the UK.

Ian and Stuart Paton beat their own record and have now set their sights on the world record.

The brothers have been growing giant pumpkins together for over 40 years and say it's "pretty cool" to have grown "the third biggest fruit that's ever sat on the face of the Earth".