A garden and playground has been opened so that a community can remember a six-year-old girl who was killed by her father.
Since her daughter's death two years ago, Nikki Flux-Edmonds designed the Keziah Memorial Garden Playground in East Cowes and has also set up a charity that helps other children on the Isle of Wight.
Keziah Flux-Edmonds was drowned in a bath at her Isle of Wight home by her father in June 2016.
Mrs Flux-Edmonds has used a bumblebee as the symbol for the garden saying: "I used to call her bumblebee because she was always busy and moving, so Bumblebee Garden is just about her."
18 Oct 2018
