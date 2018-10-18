Video

A garden and playground has been opened so that a community can remember a six-year-old girl who was killed by her father.

Since her daughter's death two years ago, Nikki Flux-Edmonds designed the Keziah Memorial Garden Playground in East Cowes and has also set up a charity that helps other children on the Isle of Wight.

Keziah Flux-Edmonds was drowned in a bath at her Isle of Wight home by her father in June 2016.

Mrs Flux-Edmonds has used a bumblebee as the symbol for the garden saying: "I used to call her bumblebee because she was always busy and moving, so Bumblebee Garden is just about her."