Pimp my white van: Man starts self-build camper-van group
Self-build camper-van enthusiasts are coming together to share tricks of the trade and create bespoke vehicles.
What started as a tip-sharing Facebook group has rapidly grown into a community that holds camping weekends in the New Forest.
The white van enthusiasts say they are saving thousands of pounds by doing the work themselves and are building a community around their new passion.
Group founder Darren Thrower, from Portsmouth, said the thrill of building your own home simply cannot be matched.
12 Oct 2018
