Southampton mural dedicated to Windrush generation unveiled
More than 100 people have attended the unveiling of a mural dedicated to the Windrush generation.
The 'One Love' poster is hanging outside of St Mary's Fire Station in Southampton in honour of those who arrived from the Caribbean 70 years ago.
The unveiling marks the start of Black History Month, which will last until the end of October.
The Windrush generation refers to people from the Caribbean who, between 1948 and 1971, were invited to live in the UK.
28 Sep 2018
