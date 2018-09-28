Fighter jets land on HMS Queen Elizabeth

Video

Fighter jets have landed on the UK's new £3.1bn aircraft carrier for the first time.

Portsmouth-based HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the fleet last year.

The crew are currently undergoing sea trials off the east coast of the US, and are expected to carry out 500 landings and take-offs during the carrier's 11 weeks at sea.

