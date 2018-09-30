#nofilter: The rise of vintage film
The rise of retro filmmaking and resurgence of Super 8

We know about apps like Instagram and PhotoFunia that can make pictures and film look like they were shot in a different time, but there's now a huge resurgence in popularity of the original format that inspired that retro look - Super 8 film.

