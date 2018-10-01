Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mayflower Theatre: Ninety years of history in Southampton
From The Beatles to Take That and every West End musical in between, the Mayflower Theatre has seen them all.
The Empire Theatre, as it was then known, was established in 1928 and over the past 90 years 15 million people have attended performances in Southampton.
It has just undergone a £7.5m revamp after the last refurbishment was carried out in 1986.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday 1 October at 19:30 BST.
01 Oct 2018
