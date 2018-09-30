Video

We know about apps like Instagram and PhotoFunia that can make pictures and film look like they were shot in a different time.

But, there's now a huge resurgence in popularity of the original format that inspired that retro look - Super 8 film.

Invented in 1965, it sparked a revolution in home movies in the 1970s and 80s.

And now, it is proving popular with the digital generation, with analogue film seeing a huge rise in demand.

Using Super 8 is difficult as you can't see exactly what you're filming, and processing the raw film takes at least a month.

BBC Video Journalist Ben Moore tried his hand, working with a Southampton filmmaker.