The return of the pine marten

Rare pine marten filmed in the New Forest
Pine martens are extremely rare in Britain.
But, this is the second time anyone has filmed a sighting in the New Forest - with one first caught on camera in 2016.
The mammals are elusive members of the weasel family.
Experts say pine martens were widespread throughout the country but their numbers began declining in the south around 200 years ago due to habitat loss and predator control measures.
You can see the full film from BBC Inside Out South on the iPlayer here.
28 Sep 2018
