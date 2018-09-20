Video

Confused by common markets? Baffled by Brexit? Then you need to speak to Nancy.

As negotiations rumble on before the UK's planned exit from the EU in March, you could be forgiven for feeling a bit flummoxed.

But three-year-old Nancy hopes to go one better than some experts and politicians, and has come up with answers to some burning questions.

She might not quite be able to pronounce Brexit, but she's convinced politicians need to get their acts together and "sort it out".