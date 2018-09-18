'May of honour': PM crashes wedding photo
PM's wedding crasher photo surprise for Cowes couple

A wedding photographer has captured the "surreal" moment the prime minister stopped for a photograph with a newlywed couple on the Isle of Wight.

  • 18 Sep 2018