'If you've got hair, celebrate it'

Alopecia: 'I can't control my hair loss'
Cat Brown and Louise Barnfather explain their differing approaches to living with alopecia and the remaining hair they still have.
Cat shaves her head and wears a wig. Louise shows off her remaining hair.
They talked about the condition, as part of National Alopecia Awareness Month.
Video Journalists: Emily Stedman & Emily Ford
20 Sep 2018
