Video

A wedding photographer has captured the "surreal" moment the prime minister stopped for a photograph with a newlywed couple on the Isle of Wight.

Jason and Michelle Dight were on The Parade, Cowes being photographed on their big day when Theresa May arrived on a motor cruiser.

Mrs May apologised for not being dressed for the occasion before posing between the happy couple and offering her congratulations on Saturday.

The couple's wedding photographer, Reuben Mowle said: "She was very pleasant - it was pretty surreal".

Mr Dight added: "We were blown away - she's in our wedding album - that's it done!"

A spokesman for Number 10 said Mrs May was on a private visit to the island with her husband.