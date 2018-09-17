Video

A video shows a self-styled "paedophile hunter" performing a citizen's arrest on a man who was later jailed for offences against children.

Terry Roberts, 58, from Southampton, sent a naked photo of himself to Stephen Dure, who posed as a 14-year-old boy on the Grindr website.

Roberts pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to two sexual offences involving a child.

He has been jailed for 21 months and has been handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.