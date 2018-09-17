Media player
Southampton 'paedophile hunter' films citizen's arrest
A video shows a self-styled "paedophile hunter" performing a citizen's arrest on a man who was later jailed for offences against children.
Terry Roberts, 58, from Southampton, sent a naked photo of himself to Stephen Dure, who posed as a 14-year-old boy on the Grindr website.
Roberts pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to two sexual offences involving a child.
He has been jailed for 21 months and has been handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
17 Sep 2018
