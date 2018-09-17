Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum's fight to keep Southampton respite service open
The mother of a man with a rare genetic disorder has spoken of the value of respite centres after campaigning to keep one open in Southampton.
The Kentish Road centre in Southampton, which Lisa Stead's son Harrison attended, closed in November 2017 due to budget cuts.
Since the BBC investigation began, Southampton City Council has reversed its decision and reopened Kentish Road, but only at weekends.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday at 19:30 BST.
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45512346/mum-s-fight-to-keep-southampton-respite-service-openRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window