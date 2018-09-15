'The real' Jack the Ripper story
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jack the Ripper: Southampton charity tells 'real story'

A charity is hosting walking tours in London to explore the lives of the women who were murdered by Jack the Ripper.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Sep 2018