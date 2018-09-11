Armed police swoop on car in Southampton

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton police hold four men on ground at gunpoint
An eyewitness has filmed a number of armed police officers holding four men on the ground in Southampton.
About 12 officers with guns, mostly in plain clothes, were seen to stop a vehicle in Archers Road at about 11:30 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary later confirmed it was a pre-planned operation in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs supply.
Four men were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of a firearm and are being questioned in custody.
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45485666/southampton-police-hold-four-men-on-ground-at-gunpointRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window