The real Jack the Ripper story

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jack the Ripper: Southampton charity tells 'real story'
A charity is hosting walking tours in London to explore the lives of the women who were murdered by Jack the Ripper.
Rather than visiting the sites of their deaths the tour explores the places where they lived.
Southampton-based Beyond the Streets hopes the tours will help to "build a better future for women" by changing perceptions.
It will use proceeds from the tours to offer support to exploited women.
The charity estimates up to 72,000 women still work in the UK sex industry.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45473766/jack-the-ripper-southampton-charity-tells-real-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window