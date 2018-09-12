The real Jack the Ripper story

Video

A charity is hosting walking tours in London to explore the lives of the women who were murdered by Jack the Ripper.

Rather than visiting the sites of their deaths the tour explores the places where they lived.

Southampton-based Beyond the Streets hopes the tours will help to "build a better future for women" by changing perceptions.

It will use proceeds from the tours to offer support to exploited women.

The charity estimates up to 72,000 women still work in the UK sex industry.