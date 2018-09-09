Media player
Kidney donor explains decision to give to a stranger
A 28-year-old man who decided to give his kidney to a stranger has been filmed for a BBC documentary.
Jack Bloomfield, from Hamble in Hampshire, is one of a declining number of people donating.
In the UK there are nearly 5,000 people who currently need a kidney.
09 Sep 2018
