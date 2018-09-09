'Why I'm giving a kidney to a stranger'

Media player
Kidney donor explains decision to give to a stranger
Would you give one of your organs up to someone you don't know?
That's what 28-year-old Jack Bloomfield has decided to do, by donating a kidney.
Jack, from Hamble in Hampshire, is one of a declining number of people doing this and more are needed.
In the UK there are nearly 5,000 people who currently need a kidney and people like Jack can help to create a "chain" of donors.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday September 10 at 19:30 BST.
09 Sep 2018
