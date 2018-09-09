'Why I'm giving a kidney to a stranger'

Video

Would you give one of your organs up to someone you don't know?

That's what 28-year-old Jack Bloomfield has decided to do, by donating a kidney.

Jack, from Hamble in Hampshire, is one of a declining number of people doing this and more are needed.

In the UK there are nearly 5,000 people who currently need a kidney and people like Jack can help to create a "chain" of donors.

