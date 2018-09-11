Media player
Portsmouth deaf club helps isolated children
When Lindsey Baker found out during a parents' evening that her deaf son was struggling to cope, she knew she had to take action.
Also deaf herself, Lindsey founded the Saturday Kids Zone in Portsmouth.
They meet every two weeks to make sure children who cannot hear, do not feel isolated.
Video Journalist: Emily Ford
11 Sep 2018
