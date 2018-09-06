Media player
Families given theme park tickets to overcome bereavement
A charity is providing theme park tickets to families who have lost a loved one.
The Courage Foundation, which is based in Hampshire, says it allows families to have fun, make new memories and "know they can get through".
The charity was set up by Ruth and Tony Palmer who visited a theme park after the death of one of their children.
