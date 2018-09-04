'It's ok to cry' head tells teen's peers

Video

The headteacher of a murdered teenager has told her classmates "it's ok to cry" during a school assembly to mark the beginning of a new year.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found stabbed to death in Southampton woodland last month, a day after she disappeared.

Jason Ashley, headteacher of Redbridge Community School, told her peers he wanted to reassure them and offered them the school's support.

He also urged any friends with information on where she was going or who she was planning to meet on the day she disappeared to come forward.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the schoolgirl and was jailed on Friday for withholding his Facebook password from detectives.