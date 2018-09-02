Media player
Boomtown Fair drugs death victim 'absolutely irreplaceable'
Friends and family of a teenager who died at a music festival after taking ketamine are warning others of the dangers.
Ellie Rowe died at Boomtown Fair in 2013 after taking the drug with her friend Steph.
This year Steph returned to the festival with Ellie's mum to visit The Loop, who provide a drug testing service for festival-goers.
You can see the full story on Inside Out on BBC One in the south at 1930 BST on Monday September 3.
02 Sep 2018
