Ceremony held for return of SS Mendi bell

Video

A ceremony has been held in South Africa to mark the return of the bell from a World War One shipwreck.

The SS Mendi sank off the Isle of Wight in February 1917 killing more than 600 South Africans on their way to the Western Front to support British troops.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a ceremony in Cape Town that the return of the bell was "like returning their souls back to the land of their birth".