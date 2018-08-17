Catering for children with kidney problems
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Special cookery classes for parents of children with kidney problems

What do you do when typical favourites such as ice cream, chocolate and bananas could kill your child?

Parents of children with kidney failure face this problem daily, so a new class is helping them to cater for their kids.

A special renal unit at Southampton Children's Hospital looks after patients before and after kidney transplants.

Dr Arvind Nagra, a consultant at the hospital, helped set up the class at Waitrose's Cookery School in Salisbury to teach parents how to make delicious recipes that suit their kids' dietary needs.

  • 17 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The life-giving gift of a kidney