Lizzie Neville is an 'end-of-life doula' who help people prepare for death.

Doula is a term traditionally associated with childbirth, describing someone who helps a woman before, during or after childbirth.

But 'death doula' Lizzie, from Alton, Hampshire, was hired by Lowri Rylance, from Basingstoke, when her husband was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Video Journalist: Emily Ford