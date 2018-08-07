Media player
Lucy McHugh: CCTV shows stabbed teen outside shop
Murder detectives have released CCTV footage showing 13-year-old Lucy McHugh half a mile away from the Southampton sports centre where she was found stabbed to death.
The video shows the teenager passing a Tesco Express store just before 09:30 BST on Wednesday 25 July - about half an hour after she left her home in Mansel Road East.
Her body was found in a copse behind Southampton Sports Centre early the following day.
07 Aug 2018
