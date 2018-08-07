Women's take on Jalsa Salana

Media player
Jalsa Salana festival: A Muslim woman's perspective
The UK's largest Muslim festival, Jalsa Salana, saw 30,000 people from more than 100 countries attend.
The event in Alton, Hampshire, has been running for 52 years and was organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.
This year the BBC went and spoke to women from around the festival to find out what their role in the 21st century is.
