Friend's tribute to 'caring' stab victim

A 13-year-old girl who was found stabbed to death was "really caring" and "made everyone happy", her friend has said.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in woodland on 26 July, nearly two miles (3km) from her home in Southampton.

Her friend Megan Wheeler-Osman, 15, said Lucy seldom went far from home and it would not be like her to enter the woods alone.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was later released on bail.