Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lucy McHugh case: Friend's tribute to 'caring' stab victim
A 13-year-old girl who was found stabbed to death was "really caring" and "made everyone happy", her friend has said.
Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in woodland on 26 July, nearly two miles (3km) from her home in Southampton.
Her friend Megan Wheeler-Osman, 15, said Lucy seldom went far from home and it would not be like her to enter the woods alone.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was later released on bail.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-45049639/lucy-mchugh-case-friend-s-tribute-to-caring-stab-victimRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window