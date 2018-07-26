Life-threatening injuries in bus crash
Video

Eleven people hurt in Basingstoke double-decker bus crash

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries and nine others were hurt when a double-decker bus crashed into a hedge.

The driver and 18 passengers were on the Stagecoach bus when it crashed at Oakley, near Basingstoke, Hampshire, at about midday, police said.

Three people have been seriously hurt and the others suffered minor injuries.

