Could gin help the struggling leisure sector?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Could gin help fight difficult times in the night-time economy?

Gin is the fashionable drink of choice right now, but can it help businesses in the nightlife industry?

Southampton is one of the growing number of cities using gin and cocktail themed weeks, which bars and clubs hope can fight against the difficult times in the night-time economy.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett

  • 20 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'We're drinking less, but better'