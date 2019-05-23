Video

A former footballer who was abused by Bob Higgins says he regrets not reporting what happened to him at the time.

Les Cleevely, who waived his right to anonymity to speak to the BBC, was abused while watching Match of the Day at Higgins's home.

He was not involved in the trial of the former coach after his story featured in a national newspaper.

Higgins was found guilty of 45 counts of indecent assault. at Bournemouth Crown Court earlier.